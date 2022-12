External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has admitted the delay in the issuance of foreign visas and said that the matter has been raised with the Western countries including the US, UK, and Germany.

While addressing a media programme, Jaishankar said, "It is absolutely true and I have come to know that there is a lot of worry among the public, especially for those relatives whose family members are staying in a foreign land or for students who wanted to go to different countries for an emergency. And the visa issue is increasing in Western countries."

"At the ministerial level, I raised this issue with the US, UK, and Germany, whose Foreign Minister recently visited India," he added.

He further added that every week foreign countries are giving assurance that they are trying to improve it.

Currently, the wait time for US visa appointments in India has neared 1000 days, the White House on 8 December said that the Biden Administration is aware of the long delays and is working to respond to the “significant demand of these visa services."

Earlier, US Charge d'Affaires Ambassador Elizabeth Jones had informed that the Joe Biden led-country is taking ‘tremendous effort’ to reduce the long wait time for issuance of visa to India, news agency PTI reported.

Speaking about the G20 presidency, the minister said that India's G20 presidency is a matter of pride as the definition of this group is extraordinary. He further said that India is receiving the presidency at a time when the entire world is suffering from Covid, food security, and others challenges.

"This is an opportunity for us to make the world ready for India, make India ready for the world," Jaishankar said at the conclave.

Meanwhile, in the virtual meeting, PM stated that India's G20 Presidency belongs to the entire nation, and is a unique opportunity to showcase the country's strengths.

PM Modi emphasized the importance of teamwork and sought the cooperation of the States / UTs in the organization of various G20 events. He pointed out that the G20 Presidency would help showcase parts of India beyond the conventional big metros, thus bringing out the uniqueness of each part of our country.

India officially assumed the G20 presidency on December 1.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union.

India will host over 200 meetings in over 50 cities across 32 different workstreams and would have the opportunity to offer G20 delegates and guests a glimpse of India's rich cultural heritage and provide them with a unique Indian experience.

(With inputs from ANI)