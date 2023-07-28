External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Friday, said that two of the most important outcomes of PM Modi's US visit- One was the agreement between GE aerospace and HAL for the manufacture of the GE414 engine. The other was the plan to acquire high-altitude UAVs from the US and assemble them in India...It was not we who had a problem in dealing with military equipment in United States. It was the United States which hesitated to supply us for many many years. We have always been open to getting the best possible options for our military."

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar elaborated on Japan's support to various sectors in India and identified the semiconductor sector as one of the potential areas for cooperation.

"I think Japan has truly unleashed a number of revolutions in this country. There is the Maruti revolution where it wasn't just the Suzuki car coming in, it wasn't only about a car coming in, it was a way actually for the entire lifestyle, it was a thinking, it was an industrial culture which got changed," he said.

"The second revolution was the metro revolution. I think it's had a very profound impact on the urban infrastructure of India," Jaishankar said.

"The third revolution is in the making, which is the high-speed rail. So I think when we complete that project, people will see in India what an enormous ripple impact it has," he said, referring to the bullet train project that would link Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

The fourth revolution, Jaishankar said, would be the cooperation in emerging and critical technologies and the semiconductor sphere.

"I do believe that there is a huge potential for us to work on. And if you put them all cumulatively, I think Japan's had a very powerful impact actually on manufacturing in India, on our urbanisation process, on the organisation of logistics in this country," he said.

In responding to a question on the threat of terrorism, Jaishankar said it is important to address the "root causes and root countries' '.

To another query on India's options to collaborate with Japan in case of a possible war in the Taiwan Strait as the strength of the partnership will be tested in such a difficult time, Jaishankar said he disagreed with the question.

"I think it is actually peacetime cooperation which is when you are tested because if you do not work everyday to build a relationship and to put in place capabilities and comfort and structures, then when something more severe comes...If I cannot handle a good day, how will I handle a difficult day," he said.

"I would say, for us, really the challenge is that we work everyday in every possible way to strengthen our cooperation -- whether it is in economics, whether it is supply chains, whether it is digital domain, critical technologies and also maritime security," Jaishankar said.

"If you do all of this, I would say you are contributing to the strengthening of peace, stability and security. So many of the worst fears do not happen if you actually work ahead of it," he added.

Asked what kind of support Japan would extend to India in case of a conflict in the Indo-Pacific or at the India-China border, Hayashi referred to increasing engagement between Tokyo and New Delhi in the defence domain and suggested that such cooperation will help in dealing with any possible future challenge.