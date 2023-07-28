External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Friday, said that two of the most important outcomes of PM Modi's US visit- One was the agreement between GE aerospace and HAL for the manufacture of the GE414 engine. The other was the plan to acquire high-altitude UAVs from the US and assemble them in India...It was not we who had a problem in dealing with military equipment in United States. It was the United States which hesitated to supply us for many many years. We have always been open to getting the best possible options for our military."

