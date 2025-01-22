EAM S Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State: The meeting between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar marks a pivotal moment in US-India relations, focusing on deepening economic ties and addressing regional security challenges.

EAM S Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Walz on Tuesday for their first bilateral meetings.

“Delighted to meet Maro Rubio for his first bilateral meeting after assumption of office as Secretary of State. Reviewed our extensive bilateral partnership, of which Marco Rubio has been a strong advocate," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

EAM S Jaishankar was in Washington at the invitation of the US government to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States. Rubio "emphasised the Trump administration's desire to work with India to advance economic ties and address concerns related to irregular migration", State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a readout after the meeting.

“They discussed a wide range of topics, including regional issues and opportunities to further deepen the US-India relationship, particularly on critical and emerging technologies, defence cooperation, energy, and advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region," Bruce said.

EAM S Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State The meeting between the two top diplomats was held at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the US State Department. The bilateral meeting was preceded by the first Quad ministerial meet after Donald Trump became President.

"Also exchanged views on a wide range of regional and global issues. Look forward to closely working with him to advance our strategic cooperation," the External Affairs Minister said.

Rubio, on his first day in office on Tuesday, hosted the Foreign Ministers of Australia, India, and Japan for a significant meeting of the QUAD alliance between the four nations, emphasising the commitment of the alliance to strengthening economic opportunity and ensuring peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

"On day one as Secretary of State, I hosted the Foreign Ministers of Australia, India, and Japan for an important meeting of the Quad. We are committed to strengthening economic opportunity and peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region," the US Secretary of State said, taking to X.

Earlier in a joint statement, the Foreign ministers from Quad countries reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening a free and open Indo-Pacific where "sovereignty and territorial integrity are upheld and defended."

The bilateral meeting between Rubio and Jaishankar came less than an hour after the former officially took office. The two leaders held wide-ranging discussions during which they delved into the entire gamut of the India-US strategic partnership, according to reports. The meeting, which lasted for over an hour, also had India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra, being part of it.

On Monday, Jaishankar was seen in the front row as US President Donald Trump delivered his inaugural address at the Capital Rotunda in Washington DC. The minister also met members of the new Trump administration, including the 56th Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson.