India and France are key economic partners and French businesses should explore investment opportunities in the most critically important areas, such as health, climate and digital, external affairs minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar said on Friday.

“France and India are blessed with complementarity of resources, skills and scale, and political will. Our partnership must help safeguard our interests, protect the commons and uphold international law and multilateralism. It must also offer better alternatives to countries in the region and enable them to make sovereign and viable choices," he said at an India-France business event.

“For that, our partnership in trade, investment, connectivity, health and sustainability will matter as much as our cooperation in defence and security," he said.

In times such as the pandemic, values, trust and transparency matter and “these traits define India-France relations", the minister said.

“We are also bound by our shared belief in strategic autonomy and a multipolar world, underpinned by reformed and effective multilateralism. That has produced decades of solidarity, most recently during the pandemic, and a relationship free from sudden shifts and surprises," he said.

“Recent experiences also call for addressing concentration risk in manufactured goods, making supply chains resilient, and adjusting to the emerging geopolitical competition of trade and technology," Jaishankar said.

The minister also called for closer commercial ties between the two nations. “Closer economic partnership between India and France can support these shared concerns and strategic objectives. India is an exciting, rapidly growing, stable, rule-based, market-driven democratic frontier for economic opportunities, located at the very heart of the dynamic Indo-Pacific region," he said.

Jaishankar also highlighted India’s achievement in administering 1 billion doses of covid-19 vaccines.

“All stakeholders have contributed to the scale and speed of this enterprise. However, what makes it possible is the radically transformed nature of public-private partnerships, industry-science collaboration, and the ease of doing business in India," he said.

French businesses have had a long presence in India, spanning sectors such as luxury, agriculture, manufacturing, infrastructure, technology, defence and services.

“There are three areas of critical importance to our collective future—health, climate and digital. Each is a promising opportunity for our partnership, not just for our economies, but also to build our global competitiveness and leadership in the emerging world," the minister said.

Jaishankar noted that the European Union (EU) backed the India-France collaboration.

A summit earlier this year between India and the 27 EU countries hosted by India and the Portuguese presidency of the EU and held in Porto, Portugal, “signalled our and EU’s intention to take our partnership to a new level. As part of this vision, India has made bold offers for agreements on trade and investment", the minister said.

On its part, “France has led EU in building a strategy for the Indo-Pacific region. We look to France to put this high on the European Commission’s agenda, so that a new framework will bring together more than 1.8 billion people and some of the largest economies, joined by democracy and trust in the shared pursuit of prosperity and shaping a new order", the minister said.

