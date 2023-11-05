Yash Raj Films initiates advance bookings for 'Tiger 3' starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film will be released this Diwali in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Yash Raj Films initiated advance bookings on Saturday for the anticipated spy thriller, 'Tiger 3,' starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

Tiger 3 represents the third instalment in the film series that started with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012 and was followed by Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' will be released this Diwali in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. According to BookMyShow, many multiplexes are offering hourly showings for 'Tiger 3.' The earliest screening in Mumbai can be found at PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel, Mumbai, with an IMAX show starting at 6:05 AM on Sunday, November 12.

On Diwali, the final screening that viewers can attend is scheduled at 11:55 pm on various 2D screens, merely five minutes before midnight.

Ticket prices for 'Tiger 3' exhibit a wide spectrum, starting from ₹120 for the morning show at 10:30 AM at Bharat Cineplex: Kurla (W) in Mumbai on November 12, and going up to ₹1,600 for the IMAX screenings during the evening and night at PVR INOX: Palladium Palladium, Lower Parel, Mumbai, on the same date.

Speaking about the film, Salman Khan had earlier said, "The action in Tiger 3 is raw, realistic yet spectacular. It is simply out of the world. What I love about the Tiger franchise is that the hero is presented as the larger-than-life Hindi film hero who can take on an army of people with his bare hands! He is okay to shed blood and still keep standing till everyone around him is finished," as quoted by ANI.

Speaking about the trailer, Salman noted, "they (audience) love the trailer of Tiger 3 because it has some mad moments of outrageous action that people have seen to date."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's previous two films Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Radhe failed to make a mark at the Box office and fans have high hopes for Tiger 3.

(With inputs from ANI)

