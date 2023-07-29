New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday highlighted the significance of early detection in controlling type 2 diabetes mellitus and various lifestyle disorders, along with the potential to cure several cancers, including breast cancer.

Speaking at a media event titled ‘Expanding Breast Cancer Care for Indian Women,’ the minister said, with early diagnosis, and easy access to breakthrough treatments available in the country, India can conquer breast cancer in its early stages itself.

Drawing attention to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on health, youth, and women, Singh said that focusing on breast cancer, one of the most common malignancies affecting women globally and in India, is crucial.

He highlighted the significant advances made in breast cancer research, leading to a better understanding of its molecular landscape and tumour heterogeneity. Such progress includes sequencing efforts that shed light on primary driver genes involved in breast cancer.

The minister informed the audience about the pivotal role of CSIR labs under the Ministry of Science and Technology in India's cancer research efforts. Additionally, he highlighted the leadership of the Central Drug Research Institute in Lucknow, which is at the forefront of developing High Value Generic drugs and new chemical entities against clinically validated cancer drug targets, among other crucial activities.

Citing data, Singh said that in 2020, 37.2% of women in India succumbed to breast cancer, surpassing the Asian and global averages of 34% and 30%, respectively. He attributed the higher mortality rates in India to late diagnosis, mainly due to lack of awareness and absence of screening for the at-risk population.

However, the minister emphasized that breast cancer is highly preventable and curable when detected early. Early diagnosis not only improves the chances of effective treatment and survival but also leads to fewer complications and side effects. He expressed optimism about the exciting developments in breast cancer diagnosis and treatment, promising a better quality of life for patients in the coming years.

Singh also highlighted the availability of various treatment options beyond chemotherapy and radiation, including new oral therapies like the CDK4/6 inhibitors, which have shown promise in treating hormone-positive metastatic breast cancer. Notably, Indian companies such as Cipla are introducing affordable generic versions of these inhibitors, making them accessible to a larger pool of patients.

Supporting the idea of special breast cancer clinics across the country like the wellness centres, the minister said that Ayushman Bharat is so far the world's best health insurance scheme, as it offers the option of seeking insurance even for pre-existing disease.