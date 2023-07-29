Early detection holds the key to conquer breast cancer: Jitendra Singh2 min read 29 Jul 2023, 05:37 PM IST
With early diagnosis, and easy access to breakthrough treatments available in the country, India can conquer breast cancer in its early stages itself.
New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday highlighted the significance of early detection in controlling type 2 diabetes mellitus and various lifestyle disorders, along with the potential to cure several cancers, including breast cancer.
