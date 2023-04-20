Early heat wave ignites health worries and climate concerns

Early heat wave ignites health worries and climate concerns1 min read . 10:07 PM IST
This year, summer-related complications are showing up earlier than usual, with fatalities from heat stroke already nearing a dozen in Maharashtra.
NEW DELHI :Healthcare experts say they have spotted a 25% surge in patients turning up with gastrointestinal and respiratory complaints amid an unusually early mid-April heat wave.
This year, summer-related complications are showing up earlier than usual, with fatalities from heat stroke already nearing a dozen in Maharashtra.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns of an intensifying heat wave across eastern Uttar Pradesh, the Konkan, Goa and Andhra Pradesh.
“Persistent severe heatwave conditions are expected to affect West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha until Friday. Weather forecasters predict light rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning in these areas over the weekend, from Friday to Sunday." said IMD.
Light rainfall is forecast for Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh over the next five days.
Additionally, hailstorms were anticipated in Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on Thursday.
“We are doing an active surveillance on heat related illnesses under Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) as per the directions of the Union health ministry," said an official from the National Centre for Disease Control.
As the IMD issues new warnings for an intense heat wave in northern and central India, doctors recommend that the elderly, children, and individuals with pre-existing conditions stay indoors and maintain hydration.
Dr Gaurav Jain, senior consultant, internal medicine at Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital Delhi said, “We have seen around 20-25 cases of heatwave related and associated symptoms in patients in the last few days. Most of them are being managed with conservative measures; however, severe cases require hospitalization."
Dr Hyacinth Peninnah Paljor, senior consultant, department of internal medicine, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad said, “We are getting a lot of patients with heat-related complications such as heat exhaustion, heat cramps, dizziness, dehydration, etc. in the OPD.
These are those individuals including school children who are travelling outside during the daytime and when we examine them, we find that their pulse rate is very fast and very weak."
“This is more of heat exhaustion. However, we haven’t seen any cases of heat stroke in which more critical situations require ICU setting. But in the coming days, when temperature may rise, chances are more for seeing more patients."
Meanwhile, the union health ministry has also issued advisory to the states for effective management of heat wave cases. Hospitals have been asked to take adequate stock of essential medicines, I.V. fluids, ice packs, ORS and all necessary equipment.
Earlier this week, chief minister Mamata Banerjee ordered closure of all educational institutions till 22 April in West Bengal in view of heat wave condition. Earlier this week, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered closure of all educational institutions till 22 April in West Bengal in view of heat wave condition.
Dr. Sandeep Jain, consultant at Interventional Pulmonology department at Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Howrah said that as the temperature is on the rise, the number of cases is also rising. “We are witnessing around 2-3 cases per day with such symptoms from the past week in OPDs. We’ve managed such cases in an emergency setting with measures such as IV fluids, ORS etc.," he said.
