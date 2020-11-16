Early infection cases must be prioritized

Despite the covid-19 recovery rate among patients being as high as 93.09% in countries such as India, scientists said there is an urgent need to treat people with early infection.

According to a paper published in the Journal of the American Medical Association on Saturday, despite mild symptoms in early infection, many covid-19 patients progress to severe disease that leads to hospitalization, while some may experience lengthy recovery periods and develop long-lasting fatigue, mental impairment, cardiac problems and pulmonary disorders.

The main author of the paper, Anthony S. Fauci, director, US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), said treating people early in the course of infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes covid-19, will speed up their recovery, reduce the likelihood of developing severe outcomes and reduce demand on the healthcare system.

While several treatment options such as Remdesivir and Dexamethasone are either available or in development for severe covid-19, interventions that can be administered early to prevent disease progression and long-term complication are urgently needed, the authors said.

The paper highlighted that studies are underway to assess whether existing antivirals can be re-purposed for early treatment. Scientists are exploring the effectiveness of early treatment with therapies that specifically target SARS-CoV-2, such as convalescent plasma and monoclonal antibodies.

Investigators are also exploring strategies to deliver therapies through alternative routes instead of intravenous infusion, such as by inhalation or intramuscular injection.

“Continued research is needed to refine current treatment candidates and develop new drugs, and treatments will need to be administered easily and made available widely at a low cost," the authors said.

The article also highlighted the need to design novel antiviral treatment approaches akin to successful efforts for hepatitis C virus and HIV. Such approaches could be helpful against future emergent viruses as well, they added.

Meanwhile, the number of covid cases continued to rise in India. In the past 24 hours, 41,100 people were found to be infected, taking the total cases to 8,832,504 on Sunday.

India’s active caseload stands at 479,216, or 5.44% of the total positive cases. While 15 states and Union territories have lower per million cases than the national average (6,387), 10 states and UTs contributed 82.87% of new cases, the government said.

Delhi reported 7,340 cases in the past 24 hours, followed by Kerala with 6,357 new cases and Maharashtra at 4,237.

At least 85.01% of the 447 case fatalities, which were reported in the past 24 hours were from the 10 states and UTs. So far, 130,661 people have died of covid-19. At least 23.5% of new fatalities were from Maharashtra (105), followed by Delhi (96) and West Bengal (53), the health ministry said. However, 21 states and UTs have recorded death per million that was lower than the national average of 94.

