Early infection cases must be prioritized

At least 85.01% of the 447 case fatalities, which were reported in the past 24 hours were from the 10 states and UTs. So far, 130,661 people have died of covid-19. At least 23.5% of new fatalities were from Maharashtra (105), followed by Delhi (96) and West Bengal (53), the health ministry said. However, 21 states and UTs have recorded death per million that was lower than the national average of 94.