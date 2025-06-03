Early monsoon showers dampen demand for cooling appliances
Suneera Tandon 4 min read 03 Jun 2025, 09:59 AM IST
Early monsoon and erratic weather slash sales of cooling products like ACs, ice creams, and beverages, leaving manufacturers grappling with high inventory and slower growth.
NEW DELHI : A brief summer spike in air-conditioner sales fizzled out by May as unseasonal rainfall and an early monsoon dented demand for cooling products, disrupting what is typically a peak season for the category.
