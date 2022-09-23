Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Early salary disbursal for Assam govt employees in this festive season

Early salary disbursal for Assam govt employees in this festive season

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma instructed the finance department to start early disbursal of salaries to all state government employees. (ANI)
2 min read . 06:05 AM ISTLivemint

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday instructed the finance department to start early disbursal of salaries to all state government employees.

In view of the upcoming festive season, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday instructed the finance department to start early disbursal of salaries to all state government employees. Early salary disbursal will begin on September 29 in the northeastern state.

In an official release as quoted by news agency PTI, the chief minister said, "Durga Puja and festive holidays are starting from October 2, and to ensure unhindered celebrations, the finance department needs to start disbursing salaries from September 29."

He said that this is an appreciation of the commitment and dedication of the government employees. "We care for our employees," the release read quoting Sarma.

Salaries of state government employees are usually credited in the first week of every month.

Apart from government employees, the chief minister prioritized tea garden workers of the state for financial gains. Assam government increased the minimum wages of tea plantation workers in the state by Rs27 per day. This came into effect on 1 August.

As per the new order, tea plantation workers in Brahmaputra Valley shall get an interim minimum wage of Rs232 per day from the existing Rs.205 per day and the tea plantation workers in Barak Valley shall get Rs.210 per day from the existing Rs.183 per day till further orders.

The interim minimum wages for small tea garden workers will also be pegged at 232 per day in Brahmaputra Valley and 210/- per day in Barak Valley in Assam.

The decision to revise the wages was taken in a meeting among CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, representatives of tea associations and workers’ unions.

Sarma said welfare of tea garden workers has always been his government's top priority. He said the cash hike in daily wages of tea garden workers is "over and above the ration and other benefits".

