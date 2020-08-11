Early signs of India economic recovery wane as coronavirus surges

A slump in factory output eased in June, latest data showed Tuesday. While the index of industrial production fell 16.6%, the double-digit decline is shallower than the more than 30% contraction seen in May and over 50% fall in April. That improvement isn’t enough to keep the economy from shrinking this year, the first contraction in more than four decades. The International Monetary Fund estimates the nation’s gross domestic product will decline 4.5% in the year to March.