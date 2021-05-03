OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Early signs of plateauing in daily new Covid-19 cases seen in some states: Govt

The Union health ministry on Monday reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the country and informed that amid the massive surge in novel coronavirus cases, some states including Delhi, Madhya Pradesh are showing early signs of plateauing/decrease in daily new cases, but these are very early signals to analyse anything.

During a routine press conference, Lav Agarwal, Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary, also added, "Some states are showing increasing trends in COVID cases, these states should take required precautionary measures."

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Haryana, Karnataka Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya are among those states, he said.

The overall cumulative fatality of the country is around 1.10%, the health ministry added. Twelve states have over 1 lakh active COVID cases, 7 states have 50k to 1 lakh cases, while 17 states have less than 50,000 such infection.

"We're seeing a positive approach in recoveries too. On May 2, the recovery rate was at 78% and on May 3 it climbed up to almost 82%. These are early gains on which we have to work on regularly," Agarwal told reporters.

In connection with ramping up oxygen supplies and the availability of beds for the Covid-hit patients in the country, the health ministry informed that they were planning to use gaseous oxygen for medical purposes. "We're planning to make temporary COVID care centers with oxygenated beds around industrial units that make oxygen which is suitable for medical purpose and are near cities, we're planning to make temporary COVID care centers with oxygenated beds around them," added Agarwal.

Meanwhile, As many as 3,68,147 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,99,25,604, said the Union health ministry on Monday morning.

This marks a minimal decline in new infections as the country had passed the grim milestone of recording over 4 lakh cases on Saturday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Average number of daily fliers stood at 126,000 for the week ending on 1 May, down from 152,000 for the week ending on 24 April, and less than 193,000 in the week ended 17 April, according to a report by ICICI Securities.Premium Premium

Average number of daily flyers falls for sixth week in a row

2 min read . 04:16 PM IST
Medical staff, wearing protective suits and face masks.Premium Premium

Medical personnel completing 100 days of Covid duties to get priority in govt recruitments

1 min read . 04:09 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Premium Premium

PM takes key decisions to boost availability of medical personnel for Covid duty: 10 points

2 min read . 03:52 PM IST
Serum Institute on Monday issued a statement endorsing the one issued by the health ministry regarding the procurement of vaccines.Premium Premium

Govt says have orders for over 160 million covid-19 vaccine doses till July

2 min read . 03:52 PM IST

The fatality count of the country went up in the same duration as 3,417 more people succumbed to the disease. The cumulative death toll now stands at 2,18,959.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout