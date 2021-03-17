Early signs positive but difficult to predict demand at this stage: P&G CEO & MD

Procter & Gamble India said its sanitary napkin brand Whisper and grooming business under Gillette helped drive sales in a covid -struck year. P&G's three companies in India sell popular brands such as Head & Shoulders, Ariel, Tide, Pantene, Olay, Whisper and Vicks in 7 million outlets with business topping Rs10,500 crore in revenue (FY20). Madhusudan Gopalan, CEO & MD, P&G Indian Subcontinent, spoke about the company's value innovations and growth in rural markets. Edited excerpts:

Has rural market outperformed urban for P&G as well?

We've called out rural as a key focus for us for the last three to four years. Just a few years back our rural salience was close to a fourth of our business now it is approaching close to a third of our business. We are among the largest FMCG players in rural today.

A big part of innovating for India, has included a lot of innovation from a go-to-market standpoint, to leverage our scale, look at solutions to dramatically increase our rural reach both via the wholesale channel, and direct coverage as well.

We continue to invest significantly in media across multiple forms so that we drive awareness with our consumer from a rural standpoint.

So, they are looking for quality products as long as it's an affordable price point, but importantly they are aware of it, and it's available and accessible to them. It's been a key focus for the last three to four years. Post-covid we continue to make that (rural) a strategic priority. Our results have been very strong in terms of our progress in rural, pre and post covid.

What is your short-to-long term demand outlook in India?

For the mid-to-long term, the company globally continues to look at India as a growth engine for a balanced top line and bottom line. And in the last four years, the global company has got now a lot of confidence in India. It was always a key priority for us, but now with consistent results on top line and bottom line, we've got huge amount of confidence, trust, and investment from our global parent as well.

What’s your assessment of current household demand?

The early signs of demand recovery are positive. Having said that, it's very difficult to predict at this stage, and I'm not trying to be evasive. So, what is going to separate those who win versus those who don't win, are those who stay very close to consumers and are very agile in making shifts in terms of product portfolio and investment choices. We will continue to stay very agile and focused on the consumer and see all the demand patterns evolve week-on-week, month-on-month over the coming few months. Early signs are definitely positive, but it's very difficult at this stage to make a prediction for all the reasons that you know.

Will value continue to be a key theme in an uncertain environment?

Value is going to be a key theme for all Indian consumers. But I think there are two themes emerging here—one is for the higher income consumers, there is a clear theme of health, hygiene and convenience. For them if they see value in a product, then we believe that they will be willing to pay for it as long as it gives better health, hygiene and convenience. At the same time, there is going to be the middle-and-lower income consumer who will seek quality but is going to be very sharp in seeking value. We continue to be focused on both sides and both kinds of consumer.

Which categories have done well for P&G in India in the last 12 months?

We are very pleased actually with the progress on grooming. One of the big drivers of growth for us on Gillette has been our Gillette Guard portfolio. The first quarter post the lockdown—April-June we did see a drop in shaving incidents, since everybody was working from home. But starting July till December sequentially we've seen a very strong pickup.

One of the key reasons for that is that a big chunk of consumers has started to now self-shave for the first time.

The second category, which continues to do really well for us is sanitary napkins. A big part of why sanitary napkin has done well is that we've got one of the widest portfolios available in India cutting across price points. We've done some really cool innovation for India. In December quarter— fabric care did strong sequential progress, oral care did really well.

The covid situation in India is clearly moving towards a potential second-wave, how concerned are you about that disrupting demand and supply?

There's a bunch of innovation we did post-covid which I think is going to help us weather any challenges that might come in the next few months. For go-to-market, one of the early innovations we did was on the technology front. Say a large kirana store is closed. We were able to real time re-allocate demand and supply for stores within a two kilometre radius. What that meant is, we would increase supply to the nearest store, which was open and fully functional, and make sure that products were available to that store.

A second innovation we did was in terms of dynamic sourcing. So, if a particular branch is serving a particular area, and that branch was not functioning we will dynamically re-route service and supply for that store from a nearby branch.

The technology platforms (use of big data etc) and infrastructure investment for this happened before, but the use case for this really came up post-covid. And our technology team were able to develop these solutions, some of them in-house, some of them in partnership with local Indian start-ups.

