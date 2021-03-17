Early signs positive but difficult to predict demand at this stage: P&G CEO & MD

Value is going to be a key theme for all Indian consumers. But I think there are two themes emerging here—one is for the higher income consumers, there is a clear theme of health, hygiene and convenience. For them if they see value in a product, then we believe that they will be willing to pay for it as long as it gives better health, hygiene and convenience. At the same time, there is going to be the middle-and-lower income consumer who will seek quality but is going to be very sharp in seeking value. We continue to be focused on both sides and both kinds of consumer.