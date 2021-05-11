Few states that first witnessed a steady rise in the number of coronavirus cases at the beginning of the deadly second wave of the pandemic are now seeing a plateauing of new infections, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Rajasthan and Gujarat were among the states hit hardest when the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic exploded.

The Central Government has said that an early trend of decline in daily new Covid-19 cases and deaths has been noted in India.

"Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Bihar ad Gujarat also showing continuous decrease in daily new Covid-19 cases," a top official of the Health Ministry said at the routing health briefing today.

"Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Telangana, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands showing continuous decrease in daily new Covid-19 cases," he added.

On India's Covid positivity rate

The Centre has stated that the country's national Covid-19 positivity rate is around 21%.

Indian Council of Medical Research DG Dr Balram Bhargava said that on 30 April, 19,45,299 tests were conducted, the highest-ever in the world.

The health ministry official also stated that now over 1 lakh active Covid-19 cases are there in 13 states, 50,000 to 1 lakh active cases in six states and less than 50,000 active cases in 17 states.

Active cases down by 30,000 in 24 hrs 1st time in 61 days

The total active Covid-19 cases in the country dipped to 37,15,221 on Tuesday with a net decline of 30,016 cases being recorded in a span of 24 hours for the first time after 61 days, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

The total recoveries in a span of 24 hours too outnumbered the daily new Covid-19 cases after 61 days. The total active cases now comprise 16.16% of the country's total coronavirus infections.

Thirteen states -- Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh cumulatively account for 82.68% of India's total active cases, the ministry said.

The ministry said 24.44% of the total active cases in the country have been reported from 10 districts including Bengaluru Urban, Pune, Delhi, Ernakulam, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Thrissur, Jaipur, Kozhikode and Mumbai.

Ten states -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi -- reported 69.88% of the 3,29,942 new Covid-19 cases registered in a day, the ministry said.

Karnataka has reported the highest daily new cases at 39,305. It is followed by Maharashtra with 37,236 cases and Tamil Nadu which reported 28,978 new cases.

India's cumulative recoveries have surged to 1,90,27,304 with 3,56,082 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states account for 72.28% of the new recoveries, the ministry said.

The National Mortality Rate currently stands at 1.09%, it said.

A total of 3,876 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours and 10 states account for 73.09% of the new fatalities, it said.

Karnataka saw the maximum casualties (596) followed by Maharashtra (549), it said.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has increased to 17.27 crore.

A total of 17,27,10,066 vaccine doses have been administered through 25,15,519 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am.

