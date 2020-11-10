Early trends show NDA may defy Bihar exit polls, BJP seen single largest party

Contrary to predictions of most exit polls, early trends put out by the Election Commission of India showed that the Mahagathbandhan is trailing the NDA, with leads in only 105 seats. Its key component, Tejashwai Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), is leading in only 62 seats. Its second largest ally, the Congress, too is limited to a lead in only 21 seats while the Left Parties together are leading in 19 seats.