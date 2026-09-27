Early winter in Delhi? Minimum temperature settles below season's normal; more rain likely on Sunday

Delhi woke up to a cloudy sky on Sunday, September 27, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting thunderstorms and gusty winds for today. The weather agency has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for light rainfall.

“Generally cloudy sky is expected to persist. One or two spells of very light to light rain at most places are expected,” an IMD official said, adding that thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds could accompany the rainfall.

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The city received 5mm of rain from 8.30 pm on Saturday to 8.30 am on Sunday. For the first time in the past seven years, Delhi has received rainfall so late in September.

Early winter in Delhi? The minimum temperature settled below the season's average at 21 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The weather department has predicted a cloudy sky with the maximum temperature expected to touch 31 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, temperatures throughout the upcoming week will stay mostly below average.

Monday's forecast predicts a low of 22°C and a high of 30°C.

On Tuesday, Delhi will see temperatures shift slightly, with a minimum of 23°C and a maximum of 32°C.

The daytime high will rise to 34°C on Wednesday and remain at that level through Thursday and Friday.

By Saturday, the maximum temperature will cool by two degrees, settling at 32°C.

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While early winter typically begins in late October in Delhi, the below-average temperatures this week have brought a pleasant drop. Social media users, however, have already declared this dip in mercury as the start of winter.

“Delhi weather suddenly feels like early winter. Feels like the season changed overnight,” a user said. “Kambal lene ki naubat aa gayi thi kal😭 (Had to use a blanket last night)” another added.

Netizen reaction

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A user said, “Hoping that this stays. Otherwise, Delhi winters are now only felt in oct. That's too late, October. So if it's happening, let's hope it stays.”

“Just wake up feeling chills in the fan .. not winter feel but definitely cooler day compared to last year 🔥🙌” another user said.

However, a netizen rightly pointed out that the cool weather is due to Cyclone Arnab. “Don't get dragged away with it.. it is the effect of Cyclone Arnab in the Bay of Bengal across the Indian coast of West Bengal. In a week, temperature will rise again till 36° and feels liks 41°” the netizen commented.

“Last time bhi aesa hua tha, but sardi sirf 10-15 din ki he thi..😂😂😂” added another netizen.

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Delhi AQI The air quality was recorded as 'satisfactory' at 9 am, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 54, according to the Sameer App. As winter approaches, air quality is expected to deteriorate.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.