Earnings on April 22: ICICI Bank, Yes Bank will announce Q4 results today5 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 08:03 AM IST
Market sentiment will be substantially influenced by the Q4 earnings reports as well as global trends.
Major companies in the banking, IT and financial sectors have geared up to announce their Q4 earnings for FY23, leading to a busy week in the market. On April 17, Angel One, Network 18 Media & Investments, Just Dial, TV18 Broadcast, Hathway Cable & Datacom and Quick Heal Technologies reported their earnings.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×