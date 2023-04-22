ICICI Bank, the second-largest private lender in India, will announce its Q4 results on April 22. In the third quarter of FY23, ICICI Bank recorded a substantial 34.2% YoY increase in its standalone profit after tax, reaching ₹8,312 crore. The bank's net interest income (NII) also saw a substantial YoY growth of 34.6%, amounting to ₹16,465 crore in Q3. Additionally, its net interest margin expanded to 4.65% in Q3, compared to 3.96% in the year-ago period and 4.31% in Q2 of the current financial year.