Earth Day 2022: Google Doodle shows impact of climate change at various locations

Earth Day 2022: Google Doodle shows impact of climate change at various locations

Google doodle on Earth Day
1 min read . 07:13 AM IST Livemint

  • Earth Day is observed across the globe to mark the anniversary of the modern movement to protect our environment which started more than 50 years ago.

Search giant Google today dedicated the artwork of Google Doodle on the occasion of Earth Day which started in 1970 to show how climate change is affecting the climate.

Earth Day is observed across the globe to mark the anniversary of the modern movement to protect our environment which started more than 50 years ago. Climate change which is one of the most pressing issues in the current times has been shown in the Google Doodle to show the impact in various locations of the planet earth.

The imagery from each place that has been impacted by climate change will be displayed on the homepage of the Google search engine for several hours at a time.

Sermersooq | Greenland Glacier retreat in Greenland
"Using real time-lapse imagery from Google Earth Timelapse and other sources, the Doodle shows the impact of climate change across four different locales around our planet. Stay tuned throughout the day to view these scenes, each remaining on the homepage for several hours at a time," according to a statement by Google.

The first Doodle includes real imagery of a glacier retreat at the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro. It shows the images from 1986 to 2020.

The second image shows a glacier retreat in Sermersooq, Greenland using the images taken every December from 2000 to 2020.

Great Barrier Reef | Australia
The third image is of the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, showing the coral bleaching on Lizard Island. The images used in the Doodle have been taken every month from March to May 2016.

Harz Forests
The fourth image shows the Harz forests in Germany, destroyed by bark beetle infestation due to the rising temperatures and severe drought. The images have been taken every December from 1995 to 2020.

