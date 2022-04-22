This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Earth Day is observed across the globe to mark the anniversary of the modern movement to protect our environment which started more than 50 years ago.
Search giant Google today dedicated the artwork of Google Doodle on the occasion of Earth Day which started in 1970 to show how climate change is affecting the climate.
Earth Day is observed across the globe to mark the anniversary of the modern movement to protect our environment which started more than 50 years ago. Climate change which is one of the most pressing issues in the current times has been shown in the Google Doodle to show the impact in various locations of the planet earth.
The imagery from each place that has been impacted by climate change will be displayed on the homepage of the Google search engine for several hours at a time.
Click on the image to enlarge
"Using real time-lapse imagery from Google Earth Timelapse and other sources, the Doodle shows the impact of climate change across four different locales around our planet. Stay tuned throughout the day to view these scenes, each remaining on the homepage for several hours at a time," according to a statement by Google.
The first Doodle includes real imagery of a glacier retreat at the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro. It shows the images from 1986 to 2020.
The second image shows a glacier retreat in Sermersooq, Greenland using the images taken every December from 2000 to 2020.