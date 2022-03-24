Earth Hour: BSES urges consumers in Delhi to switch-off appliances on 26 Mar

Earth Hour: BSES urges consumers in Delhi to switch-off appliances on 26 Mar2 min read . 04:50 PM IST
- Earth Hour is an initiative of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and started in 2007. The theme of this year's Earth Hour is 'Shape Our Future'.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI : Owing to Earth Hour on 26 March from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited has urged it consumers to switch off their electrical appliances and non-essential lighting fixtures on Saturday.
NEW DELHI : Owing to Earth Hour on 26 March from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited has urged it consumers to switch off their electrical appliances and non-essential lighting fixtures on Saturday.
Earth Hour is an initiative of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and started in 2007. The theme of this year's Earth Hour is 'Shape Our Future'.
Earth Hour is an initiative of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and started in 2007. The theme of this year's Earth Hour is 'Shape Our Future'.
On 26 March, skylines in Delhi along with cities in over 190 countries globally will once-again go dark for an hour to observe the Earth Hour, the BSES said in a statement.
On 26 March, skylines in Delhi along with cities in over 190 countries globally will once-again go dark for an hour to observe the Earth Hour, the BSES said in a statement.
Uniting people across the globe, the appointed hour will see Delhiites once again join their counterparts in Mumbai, Los Angeles, London, Hong Kong, Sydney, Rome, Manila, Singapore, Dubai and in several other prominent cities to switch off their electrical appliances and non-essential lighting fixtures for one hour, starting 8:30 pm to show their concern for the environment, the statement noted.
Uniting people across the globe, the appointed hour will see Delhiites once again join their counterparts in Mumbai, Los Angeles, London, Hong Kong, Sydney, Rome, Manila, Singapore, Dubai and in several other prominent cities to switch off their electrical appliances and non-essential lighting fixtures for one hour, starting 8:30 pm to show their concern for the environment, the statement noted.
The BSES has extended its support to the Earth Hour initiative, and said the discom and its consumers are once again gearing up to take up the challenge and make event a success in Delhi.
The BSES has extended its support to the Earth Hour initiative, and said the discom and its consumers are once again gearing up to take up the challenge and make event a success in Delhi.
"We sincerely appeal to our over 46 lakh consumers and around 1.8 crore residents in our area to make the right choice for the planet and for the future generations that will inherit it.
"We sincerely appeal to our over 46 lakh consumers and around 1.8 crore residents in our area to make the right choice for the planet and for the future generations that will inherit it.
"This Earth Hour, all our actions, albeit small will 'Shape Our Future'. Citizens can help protect the natural world to safeguard our future by switching off," a BSES spokesperson said.
"This Earth Hour, all our actions, albeit small will 'Shape Our Future'. Citizens can help protect the natural world to safeguard our future by switching off," a BSES spokesperson said.
It said as a conscientious corporate citizen, the BSES urge consumers to adopt a sustainable way of life and adopt green options like solar energy, EVs and energy efficiency as a way of life.
It said as a conscientious corporate citizen, the BSES urge consumers to adopt a sustainable way of life and adopt green options like solar energy, EVs and energy efficiency as a way of life.
"We urge our consumers to join our over 4200 other BSES roof-top consumers in harnessing the power of the sun." added the spokesperson.
"We urge our consumers to join our over 4200 other BSES roof-top consumers in harnessing the power of the sun." added the spokesperson.
The discom also announced that BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) will also switch-off all non-essential lights in their over 400 offices, spread across an area of around 900 sq kms, during the appointed hour (8:30 to 9:30 pm) on 26 March.
The discom also announced that BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) will also switch-off all non-essential lights in their over 400 offices, spread across an area of around 900 sq kms, during the appointed hour (8:30 to 9:30 pm) on 26 March.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!