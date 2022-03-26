Earth Hour: Why world will switch off lights at 8.30 PM; how you can participate

People across the world will join hands to switch off their lights for one hour 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. in your local time zone in order to observe the 15th Earth Hour. Earth Hour is the world’s largest grassroots movement for the environment. It aims to unite millions of people around the world to show solidarity for both people and the planet. This year’s event invites people around the globe to unite in a moment of reflection on our relationship with each other and our collective home.

