Earth Hour: Why world will switch off lights at 8.30 PM; how you can participate

People across the world will join hands to switch off their lights for one hour 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. in your local time zone in order to observe the 15th Earth Hour. Earth Hour is the world’s largest grassroots movement for the environment. It aims to unite millions of people around the world to show solidarity for both people and the planet. This year’s event invites people around the globe to unite in a moment of reflection on our relationship with each other and our collective home.
Started in 2007 by WWF and partners as a symbolic lights-out event in Sydney to raise awareness of climate change, Earth Hour is now one of the world's largest grassroots movements for the environment. Held every year on the last Saturday of March, Earth Hour engages supporters in more than 190 countries and territories, all taking action to ensure a brighter future for people and the planet.
Earth Hour has also gone far beyond the symbolic action of switching off - it has become a catalyst for positive environmental impact, driving major legislative changes by harnessing the power of the people and collective action. Earth Hour is open-source and we welcome everyone, anyone, to take part and help amplify our mission and impact.
The purpose of Earth Hour:-
Natural systems are vital for all our futures – and yet, the rate of global loss of nature during the past 50 years is unprecedented in human history. Nature not only provides us food, water, clean air, and other services worth over US$125 trillion a year – it is also one of our strongest allies against the climate crisis. Earth Hour aims to increase awareness and spark global conversations on protecting nature, tackling the climate crisis, and working together to shape a brighter future for humans.
From the Sydney Opera House through the Gateway of India, Beijing Phoenix Center in China, Brandenburg Gate in Germany, the Colosseum in Italy, Empire State Building in the USA and the Christ the Redeemer in Brazil, a host of global landmarks will take part in the symbolic switch-off moment which this year seeks to communicate a safer, fairer and more sustainable future for everyone.
Marco Lambertini, Director General, WWF International, said, “Earth Hour 2022 calls for the world to unite in a moment of solidarity for people and planet. We know that alongside the many challenges we face, especially in these unprecedented times, 2022 remains to be a critical year for the Planet, our shared home. This year the world will come together to agree on a Paris-style agreement for nature, and this presents a once in a decade opportunity for leaders to agree on a plan to reverse nature loss by 2030 and build a nature-positive future."
190 countries expected to stand in solidarity:-
India will commemorate their 75th year of independence and recognise the efforts of ‘75 Heroes of Conservation’, sharing the inspirational stories of how these individuals have helped ‘Shape Our Future’.
Greece will highlight the important role food plays in creating community and identity, as well offering information on creating sustainable diets and food production practices.
South Africa will focus on the upcoming UN CBD COP15 and centre its campaign around securing petition signatures to help ‘Shape Our Future’.
Tanzania aims to help every student from Primary to University level to plant and nurture a tree until they leave their school or university. The campaign hopes to plant more than 14 million trees during its implementation and will launch on International Forest Day on 21st March.
The UK will urge people to participate in the switch-off moment and download the My Footprint app which will allow them to calculate the effects of their lifestyle on the planet and what they can do in their everyday lives to reduce their footprint.
How you can participate in Earth Hour:-
If you're not sure how to spend your Saturday evening this Earth Hour - the 26th of March, do this. After switching off your lights 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. in your local time zone, spend the Hour with your friends, family, and community - whether at home, outside, online, or in-person - to make it an impactful evening to remember. Explore your nearby parks, beaches, or other natural spaces. Also, you can go “forest bathing". To utilise the time, you can also cook up a meal with your family or friends.
