Earth Infrastructure case: ED's ₹140 crore attachment and ₹2,004 crore fraud allegations explained

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth ₹140 crore belonging to Earth Infrastructure Ltd, its subsidiaries, promoters, their family members and associated entities as part of a money laundering investigation into alleged fraud involving ₹2,004 crore.

The ED's Delhi Zonal Office-II has attached immovable properties linked to the company and its promoters, including Avdhesh Kumar Goel, Rajnish Mittal, Atul Gupta and Vikas Gupta, among others.

What is the case about? According to the ED, Earth Infrastructure Ltd and its associated entities allegedly collected ₹2,004 crore from more than 19,425 homebuyers and investors by promising timely delivery of residential and commercial units, along with assured returns.

However, the agency alleged that despite receiving substantial sums, several projects were left incomplete and possession of the promised units was not handed over to buyers. This allegedly caused financial losses to homebuyers and investors.

The ED's investigation has also indicated that a substantial portion of the funds was allegedly diverted and siphoned off through various group companies, associated entities and individuals.

How were the funds allegedly diverted? The money laundering investigation was initiated following five FIRs registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police against Earth Infrastructure Ltd, its directors and related entities under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

Separately, the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) filed a criminal complaint against the Earth Group's promoters and directors under Section 447 of the Companies Act.

The ED said its investigation found that proceeds allegedly generated through the scheduled offences were used, in part, to acquire movable and immovable assets in the names of entities and individuals linked to the group's promoters and directors.

In a statement, the agency said, "Investigation has further revealed that a part of the proceeds of crime generated from the scheduled offences was utilised for the acquisition of movable and immovable assets in the names of various entities and individuals connected with the promoters/directors of the group,"

ED searches, arrests and previous attachment of assets In April 2026, the ED conducted searches at several premises linked to the Earth Group across Delhi-NCR under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

During the searches, the agency seized cash worth ₹6.30 crore and jewellery valued at ₹8.78 crore. It also recovered documents relating to more than 100 immovable properties estimated to be worth over ₹100 crore.

The ED subsequently arrested Avdhesh Kumar Goel, Rajnish Mittal, Atul Gupta and Vikas Gupta on June 1 under Section 19 of the PMLA, 2002.

"Investigation has established the central role of Avdhesh Kumar Goel, Rajneesh Mittal, Atul Gupta and Vikas Gupta in the planning and execution of the fund diversion through a complex web of transactions. They were arrested on June 1, under Section 19 of the PMLA, 2002, after following due legal procedure," said the ED in a statement.

The agency filed a prosecution complaint against the accused on July 29, seeking their conviction and the confiscation of properties worth more than ₹212 crore.

Total attachments and seizures reach ₹ 352 crore With the latest attachment of assets worth ₹140 crore, the ED said the total value of attachments and seizures in the case has reached ₹352 crore, including seizures made under Section 17 of the PMLA.

The investigation remains focused on tracing the alleged proceeds of crime, the movement of funds through entities associated with the Earth Group and the acquisition of properties allegedly linked to the money laundering offence.