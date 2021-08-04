The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday launched an earthquake alert app named 'Uttarakhand Bhookamp Alert', becoming the first state to do so. The app is available for download on both Android and iOS platforms. The app was developed by the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority and the Indian Institute of Technology-Roorkee.

This app will send early warning messages to people before the earthquake. It will also help in tracing the location of people stuck during the earthquake and will send the alert to the authorities concerned.

During the app launch, Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami said: "Uttarakhand is an earthquake-prone state and hence this app will help the authorities to carry out the rescue operations during the earthquake."

मुख्यमंत्री ने सचिवालय में उत्तराखण्ड भूकंप अलर्ट’’ एप का शुभारम्भ किया। राज्य आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण, आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग एवं भारतीय प्रौद्योगिकी संस्थान, रूड़की के सौजन्य से बनाये गये इस एप के माध्यम से भूकम्प से पूर्व चेतावनी मिल जायेगी।उत्तराखण्ड यह एप बनाने वाला पहला राज्य है pic.twitter.com/LfWndxgm7Z — PIB in Uttarakhand (@PIBDehradun) August 4, 2021





He gave direction to the officials to raise awareness about this application among the people and to make a short film on this app to show it in schools and other places to create awareness.

Dhami also gave suggestions to the authorities concerned to add some features in the app like, alerting the people who do not have any smartphone and different modes of alerting for different situations.

