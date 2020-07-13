Diglipur: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit 153 km north of Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar Island on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The tremors were felt at 2:36 am today.

Earlier on June 28, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale hit near Diglipur of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

