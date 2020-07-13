Home >News >India >Earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar islands

Diglipur: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit 153 km north of Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar Island on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The tremors were felt at 2:36 am today.

Earlier on June 28, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale hit near Diglipur of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Birds fly over a closed steel factory where chimneys of another working factory are seen in background, in Tangshan, Hebei province, China. (REUTERS)

Earthquake hits Chinese city rattled by massive 1976 disaster

1 min read . 12 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout