Earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar islands

Earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar islands1 min read . 06:10 AM IST
- An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hits Andaman and Nicobar Island
- The tremors were felt at 2:36 am today.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Diglipur: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit 153 km north of Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar Island on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.
Diglipur: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit 153 km north of Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar Island on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.
The tremors were felt at 2:36 am today.
The tremors were felt at 2:36 am today.
Earlier on June 28, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale hit near Diglipur of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated