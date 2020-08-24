Earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw

Earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw1 min read . 07:05 AM IST
- An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 on the Richter Scale hit Anjaw today, NCS said
Anjaw: An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale struck Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district in the wee hours of Monday, said National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
"An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 on the Richter Scale hit Anjaw, Arunachal Pradesh today at 3:36 AM," NCS said.
Earlier on August 6, an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale occurred at 42 kilometres from Tawang in the state.
