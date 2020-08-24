Earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw

Anjaw: An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale struck Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district in the wee hours of Monday, said National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Anjaw: An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale struck Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district in the wee hours of Monday, said National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 on the Richter Scale hit Anjaw, Arunachal Pradesh today at 3:36 AM," NCS said.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 on the Richter Scale hit Anjaw, Arunachal Pradesh today at 3:36 AM," NCS said. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Earlier on August 6, an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale occurred at 42 kilometres from Tawang in the state.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Topics Earthquake