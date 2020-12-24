Earthquake hits Assam's Tezpur second time this month

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hits Tezpur in Assam on Thursday morning, says National Center for Seismology.

In a Tweet, earlier this morning, National Center for Seismology informed that an earthquake of Magnitude 3.0 occurred in Tezpur, Assam at around 7 in the morning.

Also Read | Inside the farmer disquiet at Delhi’s doorstep

The tremours took place at a depth of 5 kilometers. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on 24-12-2020, 06:56:06 IST, Lat: 26.10 & Long: 93.01, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 65km SSE of Tezpur, Assam, India for more information https://t.co/EV8vG13Rmg pic.twitter.com/zYEzroYluY — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 24, 2020

Earlier this month, an earthquake of a magnitude of 3.4 on the Ritcher scale hit Tezpur in Assam's Sontipur district on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The tremours took place at a depth of 10 kilometers at 10:46 am.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit Rajasthan's Alwar also in December, according to National Center for Seismology. "Medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Rajasthan's Alwar, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR," said National Center for Seismology. The earthquake occurred at 11.46 pm at a depth of five kilometres, it said. Tremors were felt in Delhi-National Capital Region triggering panic among citizens. There was no immediate report of any damage to life or property. The tremors were felt in Gurgaon, Ghaziabad and Noida, according to Skymet Weather.

Since April, Delhi-NCR has recorded more than 20 quakes of low and medium intensity. The Delhi-NCR region is very peculiar with regard to seismic activities. It has several faultlines that generate earthquakes, but it also feels the impact of quakes that are epicentred as far as the Hindukush mountains in Afghanistan and even in Nepal.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via