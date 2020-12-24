Earthquake hits Assam's Tezpur second time this month

Earthquake hits Assam's Tezpur second time this month1 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2020, 08:06 AM IST
- An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hits Tezpur in Assam on Thursday morning, says National Center for Seismology. No casualty reported yet.
- Earlier this month, a magnitude of 3.4 earthquake hit the area.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hits Tezpur in Assam on Thursday morning, says National Center for Seismology.
In a Tweet, earlier this morning, National Center for Seismology informed that an earthquake of Magnitude 3.0 occurred in Tezpur, Assam at around 7 in the morning.
Also Read | Inside the farmer disquiet at Delhi’s doorstep
The tremours took place at a depth of 5 kilometers. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.
Earlier this month, an earthquake of a magnitude of 3.4 on the Ritcher scale hit Tezpur in Assam's Sontipur district on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.
The tremours took place at a depth of 10 kilometers at 10:46 am.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit Rajasthan's Alwar also in December, according to National Center for Seismology. "Medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Rajasthan's Alwar, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR," said National Center for Seismology. The earthquake occurred at 11.46 pm at a depth of five kilometres, it said. Tremors were felt in Delhi-National Capital Region triggering panic among citizens. There was no immediate report of any damage to life or property. The tremors were felt in Gurgaon, Ghaziabad and Noida, according to Skymet Weather.
Since April, Delhi-NCR has recorded more than 20 quakes of low and medium intensity. The Delhi-NCR region is very peculiar with regard to seismic activities. It has several faultlines that generate earthquakes, but it also feels the impact of quakes that are epicentred as far as the Hindukush mountains in Afghanistan and even in Nepal.
