Earthquake hits Assam's Tezpur second time this month

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit Rajasthan's Alwar also in December, according to National Center for Seismology. "Medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Rajasthan's Alwar, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR," said National Center for Seismology. The earthquake occurred at 11.46 pm at a depth of five kilometres, it said. Tremors were felt in Delhi-National Capital Region triggering panic among citizens. There was no immediate report of any damage to life or property. The tremors were felt in Gurgaon, Ghaziabad and Noida, according to Skymet Weather.