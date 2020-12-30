Earthquake hits Gujarat second time this month, tremors felt in Kutch

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit Kutch district of Gujarat on Wednesday morning, officials said. No casualty was reported due to it, they said.

"An earthquake of 4.3 intensity was recorded at 9.46 am with its epicentre at 26 kms East Southeast of Khavda village in Kutch," Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research said in a statement.

Also Read | Ten books from 2020 you must not miss

The police control room of Kutch-West division said that since the quake hit the desert region of north Kutch, which is sparsely populated and which does not have high-rises, no casualty or damage to property was reported due to it.

Before this quake, a 2.2 intensity tremor occurred at 2.29 am near Bhachau town of Kutch, the institute said in the statement.

Earlier this month, as many as 19 earthquakes of magnitudes in the range of 1.7 to 3.3 were experienced in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district.

While most of these quakes were of below 3 magnitude, six were of intensities of more than 3, including a 3.3 magnitude quake recorded at 3.46 am with its epicentre 12 km ENE of Talala in the district. Three of the 19 quakes were of 3.1 magnitude.

A senior official at the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research had called the phenomena as "monsoon-induced seismicity," generally experienced in a few areas of Gujarat's Saurashtra region after two-three months of heavy rainfall, and said there was nothing to worry about.

"The frequency varies, but quakes occur generally during this period in Talala in Gir Somnath district as well as Porbandar and Jamnagar, which had earlier experienced similar activity, but it has now subsided," he said.

Recently, similar activities were experienced in Porbandar, which were not seen before, he said adding, rocks in these regions are fractured. When water seeps into the fractures, pore pressure is generated.

"The rocks are already critically stressed. Water adds to the existing pressure, causing the release of quakes. These are small activities and nothing to worry about," he had said.













Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via