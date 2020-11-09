Earthquake hits Maharashtra's Palghar; no casualty reported

Palghar: An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 was fe in Maharashtra's Palghar district in the early hours today. Although there was no report of any casualty or damage to property, news agencies reported.

The earthquake was recorded at 5.31 am in Palghar. Last month also, a couple of tremors were experienced in Palghar.

The earthquake was recorded at 5.31 am in Palghar. Last month also, a couple of tremors were experienced in Palghar.

The district has been witnessing low to moderate intensity earthquakes since November 2018.