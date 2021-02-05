Earthquake hits Sikkim two days in a row, tremors felt in Indo-Nepal border

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale occurred near the Nepal-India border in Sikkim today, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 05-02-2021, 03:43:10 IST, Lat: 27.86 & Long: 88.14, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal - India (Sikkim) Border," NCS tweeted.

No loss of life and property has been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

Yesterday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred near Yuksom in Sikkim, as per NCS. As per the NCS, the tremors were felt around 10:36 am at a depth of 124 kilometers.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.8, Occurred on 04-02-2021, 10:36:29 IST, Lat: 28.62 & Long: 87.38, Depth: 124 Km, Location: 161km NNW of Yuksom, Sikkim, India," NCS tweeted.

This comes only two days afters an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 110 km NNE of Lobujya, Nepal at 02:31:16 GMT on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 22.15 km, was initially determined to be at 28.8024 degrees north latitude and 87.4023 degrees east longitude.

