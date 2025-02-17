Earthquake today: As PM Modi alerts Delhites about ‘aftershocks’, is there possibility of fresh tremors in Delhi-NCR?

Published17 Feb 2025, 09:55 AM IST
New Delhi: Residents rush out of their houses as earthquake tremors hit Delhi-NCR, in New Delhi, early Monday morning, Feb. 17, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_17_2025_000002B)(PTI)

New Delhi Earthquake today: An earthquake of magnitude 4 struck Delhi-NCR region early Monday. As strong tremors created panic among residents, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged them to follow safety precautions and stay alert for “aftershocks”.

Earthquake tremors triggered panic among residents and forced them to come out of their homes in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

“Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation,” wrote PM Modi on X.

Earthquake in Delhi today

The earthquake, with its epicentre in New Delhi, struck at a depth of five kilometres at 5:36 am on Monday. 

Earthquake in Delhi today: What is the possibility of aftershocks?

Delhi was struck by an earthquake of intensity 4 on Richter scale and has less chances of aftershocks, said Dr Suman Gupta, environmentalist. 

Earthquake in Delhi today: When can Delhi-NCR experience aftershocks?

Although there are less chances of aftershocks in Delhi after earthquake, Dr Suman Gupta added that in rare cases, aftershocks can be observed in next 8-12 hours.

Earthquake strikes Delhi today, history of aftershocks

A 3.5-magnitude quake on April 12, 2020 and a 3.4-magnitude one on May 10, 2020, in northeast Delhi and a 4.4-magnitude earthquake on May 29, 2020, near Rohtak (about 50 kilometres west of Delhi), followed by more than a dozen aftershocks, sparked panic in the densely populated habitat.

First Published:17 Feb 2025, 09:55 AM IST
