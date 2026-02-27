Earthquake in Kolkata: Magnitude 5.4 tremors strike Bangladesh, netizens say ‘were shaken to core’

Earthquake tremors, reportedly of magnitude 5.4, were felt across Kolkata and adjoining areas on Friday, February 27. There has been no report of casualties or any confirmation on the magnitude and epicentre of the earthquake.

According to ANI, the earthquake of magnitude of 5.4 struck South-West from the BMD Seismic Centre, Agargaon, Dhaka, in Bangladesh Friday afternoon.

Its epicentre was located just 3 km inside Bangladesh near the India-Bangladesh border," the Times of India reported.

An official told PTI that the earthquake tremors were felt in Kolkata, adjacent West Bengal districts, causing panic among people.

Social media was flooded with netizens posting queries related to the earthquake. Some said they were “shaken to the core.”

One user said, “Earthquake in Kolkata. Possibly the strongest tremors I have felt in life. Persisted for several seconds. The building shook. Things from the shelves toppled. Praying for safety.”

Also Read | Massive earthquake of 5.7 magnitude rattles Afghanistan

Another person exclaimed, “Massive Earthquake in Kolkata! 🚨Hope everyone is safe.”

Meanwhile, a video emerged showing Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar addressing a gathering when the tremors struck the city, briefly interrupting the event. The video was first shared by news agency IANS.

Mint could not verify the authenticity of the video.

Earlier, residents of Kolkata had reported feeling tremors on February 3 following an earthquake originating near Yenangyaung, Myanmar.

According to seismic data by United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake measured a magnitude of 5.9 and struck at 15:34 UTC, approximately 95 km west of Yenangyaung at a depth of 62.7 km.

People in Kolkata had then said they felt shaking at homes and restaurants. Some accounts highlighted the intensity of the shaking.