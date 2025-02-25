Earthquake in Kolkata Today LIVE: An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale struck the Bay of Bengal in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6:10 am at a depth of 91 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 5.1, On: 25/02/2025 06:10:25 IST, Lat: 19.52 N, Long: 88.55 E, Depth: 91 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal," the NCS said on X.

Tremors were felt in Kolkata, parts of West Bengal and Odisha

There have been no reports of damage caused by the earthquake so far. The epicenter of the Kolkata earthquake was located far from the city, and since it was 91 km below the surface, the likelihood of significant damage is low.

On January 8, mild tremors were felt in Kolkata following a powerful earthquake that struck a remote area of Tibet and parts of Nepal. The quake was also felt in North Bengal, but no damage has been reported.