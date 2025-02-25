Earthquake in Kolkata Today LIVE: An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale struck the Bay of Bengal in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6:10 am at a depth of 91 kilometres.
"EQ of M: 5.1, On: 25/02/2025 06:10:25 IST, Lat: 19.52 N, Long: 88.55 E, Depth: 91 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal," the NCS said on X.
Tremors were felt in Kolkata, parts of West Bengal and Odisha
There have been no reports of damage caused by the earthquake so far. The epicenter of the Kolkata earthquake was located far from the city, and since it was 91 km below the surface, the likelihood of significant damage is low.
On January 8, mild tremors were felt in Kolkata following a powerful earthquake that struck a remote area of Tibet and parts of Nepal. The quake was also felt in North Bengal, but no damage has been reported.
Earthquake in Kolkata Today LIVE: Like Kolkata, Delhi felt earthquake tremors early morning on February 17 when a quake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit the national capital.
Although today's earthquake near Kolkata was recorded to be of higher intensity than Delhi's earthquake, people in the national capital felt stronger tremors. This is because Delhi was the epicentre of earthquake which hit the region on February 17. The Epicentre of today's earthquake near Kolkata is in the Bay of Bengal.
Earthquake in Kolkata Today LIVE: Tremors were felt in Kolkata, parts of West Bengal and Odisha as an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale struck the Bay of Bengal.
Did anyone feel the #earthquake in Bhubaneswar, Odisha? I woke up due to the tremors ..
So far, there have been no details about damage caused by the earthquake. The epicentre of the Kolkata earthquake was located far away from the city. The epicentre of today's earthquake was 91 km below ground level, so there are fewer chances of damage.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter Scale hit the Bay of Bengal at 06:10 IST today