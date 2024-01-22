Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR after 7.2 tremor hits China

Strong earthquakes were felt in the Delhi-National Capital Region after a quake struck northern India on Monday late night.

An earthquake of 7.2 magnitude struck the Southern Xinjiang region at 11.29 IST, the National Centre for Seismology reported on X (formerly called Twitter)

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles)

Earlier on Saturday, an earthquake of 4.4 magnitude on the richer scale jolted Andaman and Nicobar island. The quake hit the island at around 7 am today, January 20.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 20-01-2024, 07:06:19 IST, Lat: 9.97 & Long: 93.54, Depth: 11 Km, Location: Andaman and Nicobar island," NCS said.

(Disclaimer: This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

