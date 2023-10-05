comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Oct 04 2023 15:59:47
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.3 -2.11%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 994.4 -4.38%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 199 -0.15%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 235 -2.55%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 613.5 -1.1%
Business News/ News / India/  Earthquake in Uttarakhand today: Quake of magnitude 3.2 hits Uttarkashi. Details here
Back

Earthquake in Uttarakhand today: Quake of magnitude 3.2 hits Uttarkashi. Details here

 Livemint

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand in the early hours of Thursday, according to the National Center for Seismology

The tremors were felt around 3:49 AM and the quake's depth was recorded at 5km, NCS said. (AP)Premium
The tremors were felt around 3:49 AM and the quake's depth was recorded at 5km, NCS said. (AP)

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter Scale struck the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand in the early hours of Thursday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 05-10-2023, 03:49:47 IST, Lat: 31.00 and Long: 78.29, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand," the National Center for Seismology said on X.

The tremors were felt around 3:49 AM and the quake's depth was recorded at 5km, NCS said.

 

A tremor of 1.6 magnitude was reported at Hasori village in central Maharashtra's Latur district on Wednesday evening, PTI reported. No casualties or damage to property were reported. The tremor was reported at 8.57 pm with its epicentre 7 km below the ground, it said.

Four earthquakes, the strongest being of magnitude 6.2, jolted Nepal in quick succession on Tuesday with tremors reverberating through parts of India.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 05 Oct 2023, 06:22 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App