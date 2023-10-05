An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand in the early hours of Thursday, according to the National Center for Seismology

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter Scale struck the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand in the early hours of Thursday, according to the National Center for Seismology. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 05-10-2023, 03:49:47 IST, Lat: 31.00 and Long: 78.29, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand," the National Center for Seismology said on X.

The tremors were felt around 3:49 AM and the quake's depth was recorded at 5km, NCS said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A tremor of 1.6 magnitude was reported at Hasori village in central Maharashtra's Latur district on Wednesday evening, PTI reported. No casualties or damage to property were reported. The tremor was reported at 8.57 pm with its epicentre 7 km below the ground, it said.

Four earthquakes, the strongest being of magnitude 6.2, jolted Nepal in quick succession on Tuesday with tremors reverberating through parts of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

