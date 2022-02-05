Tremors of earthquake have been felt in some parts of the country including Delhi-NCR. The earthquake occurred around 9.45 am. Strong tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir. Its magnitude has been measured at 5.7 on the Richter scale. The epicenter of the earthquake was in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

According to the National Center for Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 Ritcher scale occurred today at 9:45 am on the Latitude 36.340 and Longitude 71.05, which is situated on the Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border region.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand was jolted with a quake measuring 3.6 magnitude on the Richter scale.

The National Center for Seismology informed in a tweet, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 05-02-2022, 03:15:59 IST, Lat: 31.14 and Long: 78.06, Depth: 10 Km , Location: 58km NW of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India."

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said that the earthquake which revised down from a preliminary magnitude of 6.8, was at a depth of 209 km (130 miles), the centre said.

People also felt the tremors of the earthquake in Noida of Delhi-NCR region. In Jammu also people felt tremors. Similarly, earthquake tremors were felt in the Kashmir Valley as well.

The tremors caused panic among people who rushed out of their homes. However, there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, the officials said

