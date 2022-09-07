Earthquake: Leh and Ladakh hit by mild tremors of magnitude 3.71 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2022, 02:02 PM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 with its focus 10 km deep, shook Leh and Laddakh on Wednesday afternoon
National Center for Seismology reported an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on Richter scale to hit Leh and Ladakh on Wednesday afternoon. The focus of the earthquake was found to be at the depth of 10 km located at a distance of 295 km from Kargil.