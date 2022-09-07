National Center for Seismology reported an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on Richter scale to hit Leh and Ladakh on Wednesday afternoon. The focus of the earthquake was found to be at the depth of 10 km located at a distance of 295 km from Kargil.

The National Center for Seismology tweeted, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 07-09-2022, 12:34:04 IST, Lat: 36.94 & Long: 74.70, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Leh, Ladakh, India"

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 07-09-2022, 12:34:04 IST, Lat: 36.94 & Long: 74.70, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Leh, Ladakh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/k3sdIP9cRv pic.twitter.com/4qDHkGAs2m — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 7, 2022

Leh and Ladak both lie in the Siesmic Zone-IV of the country thus putting them in very high risk in terms of vulnerability to earthquakes.

View Full Image Seismic zones of India (NIDM)

Lying in the Himalayas, Leh and Ladakh are prone to tremors. The Himalayan mountain range owes its origin to tectonic plate movements thus, it is common phenomena for places lying along the plate margins to witness mild earthquakes from time to time.

The movement of the tectonic plates cause the compresssional forces to trigger tremors in the places along the Himalayas. Last month on 19 August, Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand was hit by a mild earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale.