OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Earthquake: Leh and Ladakh hit by mild tremors of magnitude 3.7
Listen to this article

National Center for Seismology reported an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on Richter scale to hit Leh and Ladakh on Wednesday afternoon. The focus of the earthquake was found to be at the depth of 10 km located at a distance of 295 km from Kargil.

The National Center for Seismology tweeted, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 07-09-2022, 12:34:04 IST, Lat: 36.94 & Long: 74.70, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Leh, Ladakh, India"

Leh and Ladak both lie in the Siesmic Zone-IV of the country thus putting them in very high risk in terms of vulnerability to earthquakes.

Seismic zones of India
View Full Image
Seismic zones of India (NIDM)

Lying in the Himalayas, Leh and Ladakh are prone to tremors. The Himalayan mountain range owes its origin to tectonic plate movements thus, it is common phenomena for places lying along the plate margins to witness mild earthquakes from time to time.

The movement of the tectonic plates cause the compresssional forces to trigger tremors in the places along the Himalayas. Last month on 19 August, Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand was hit by a mild earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Post your comment

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsMint AuthorsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout