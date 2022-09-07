Earthquake: Leh and Ladakh hit by mild tremors of magnitude 3.7

Earthquake: Leh and Ladakh hit by mild tremors of magnitude 3.71 min read . 02:02 PM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 with its focus 10 km deep, shook Leh and Laddakh on Wednesday afternoon
National Center for Seismology reported an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on Richter scale to hit Leh and Ladakh on Wednesday afternoon. The focus of the earthquake was found to be at the depth of 10 km located at a distance of 295 km from Kargil.
The National Center for Seismology tweeted, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 07-09-2022, 12:34:04 IST, Lat: 36.94 & Long: 74.70, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Leh, Ladakh, India"
Leh and Ladak both lie in the Siesmic Zone-IV of the country thus putting them in very high risk in terms of vulnerability to earthquakes.
Lying in the Himalayas, Leh and Ladakh are prone to tremors. The Himalayan mountain range owes its origin to tectonic plate movements thus, it is common phenomena for places lying along the plate margins to witness mild earthquakes from time to time.
The movement of the tectonic plates cause the compresssional forces to trigger tremors in the places along the Himalayas. Last month on 19 August, Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand was hit by a mild earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale.
