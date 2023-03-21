Earthquake live updates: Strong tremors in Delhi NCR
According to reports, the earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale hit countries including Turkmenistan, India, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan. The epicenter is believed to be 90 km from Kalafgan in Afghanistan.
People rush out of their houses in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad as strong earthquake tremors felt in several parts of north India.
