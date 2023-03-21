Earthquake live updates: Strong tremors in Delhi NCR

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
1 min read . 10:46 PM IST Livemint
Earthquake LIVE: Quake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale hit Central and South Asia. The epicentre is believed to be 90 km from Kalafgan in Afghanistan.

Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR. The quake measuring 7.7  on richter scale strike Pakistan & parts of India. The epicenter is believed to be 90 km from Kalafgan in Afghanistan.

21 Mar 2023, 10:44 PM IST Video of earthquake in Pakistan

21 Mar 2023, 10:43 PM IST Strong tremors felt in Jammu & Kashmir region

21 Mar 2023, 10:42 PM IST Epicenter expected to be 90 km from Kalafgan in Afghanistan.

According to reports, the earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale hit countries including Turkmenistan, India, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan. The epicenter is believed to be 90 km from Kalafgan in Afghanistan.

21 Mar 2023, 10:40 PM IST Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi

People rush out of their houses in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad as strong earthquake tremors felt in several parts of north India.

