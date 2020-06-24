New Delhi: A low intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hit Rohtak in Haryana on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology said.
The NCS said quake occurred at 12:58 pm at a depth of 5 km.
Since April 12, the Delhi-NCR has recorded 18 quakes. Of these 8 have taken place in Rohtak.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.