Home >News >India >Earthquake: Low intensity quake hits Rohtak; 8th since April 12
Earthquake in Rohtak: The NCS said quake occurred at 12:58 pm at a depth of 5 km.

Earthquake: Low intensity quake hits Rohtak; 8th since April 12

1 min read . 01:57 PM IST PTI

  • A low intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hit Rohtak in Haryana, the National Centre for Seismology said
  • Since April 12, the Delhi-NCR has recorded 18 quakes

New Delhi: A low intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hit Rohtak in Haryana on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The NCS said quake occurred at 12:58 pm at a depth of 5 km.

Since April 12, the Delhi-NCR has recorded 18 quakes. Of these 8 have taken place in Rohtak.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

