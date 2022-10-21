The north-eastern state of Manipur registered minor seismic activity on Friday. An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 occurred at around 9:30 pm. National Center for Seismology reported that the depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.

The National Center for Seismology tweeted, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 21-10-2022, 21:30:40 IST, Lat: 24.15 & Long: 94.42, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 75km ESE of Moirang, Manipur, India"

The epicentre earthquake of the earthquake was recorded 75km east-southeast of Moirang in Manipur.

Manipur lies on the “very high risk" zone (Zone V) according to the seismic zone map of India. This suggests that the region is at very high risk in terms of vulnerability to earthquakes.

The state lies on the eastward extension of the Himalayan mountain range which also coincides with the tectonic margin between indian and Eurasian plates. Occasional tremors in the area are common given the geological structure and geographical location.

The Himalayan mountain range owes its origin to tectonic plate movements thus it is prone to earthquakes. The Eurasian and the Indian plates collided to form the highest mountain rage of the world.

The tectonic movement of the plates continue even now at times causing the compresssional forces to cause tremors in the places along the Himalayas.