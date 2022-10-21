Earthquake: Manipur witnesses mild tremors of 4.4 magnitude on Richter scale1 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2022, 10:51 PM IST
The state of Manipur reported a small earthquake on Friday at about 9:30 pm, with a magnitude 4.4 on Richter scale
The state of Manipur reported a small earthquake on Friday at about 9:30 pm, with a magnitude 4.4 on Richter scale
The north-eastern state of Manipur registered minor seismic activity on Friday. An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 occurred at around 9:30 pm. National Center for Seismology reported that the depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.