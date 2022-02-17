Earthquake measuring 3.5 on Richter scale hits Katra in Jammu and Kashmir

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale hit the Katra area in Reasi district in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning.
National Center for Seismology (NCS), a nodal agency of the Government for monitoring earthquakes, informed that the quake took place at a depth of five kilometres and about 84 kilometres East of Katra.
