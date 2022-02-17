Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Earthquake measuring 3.5 on Richter scale hits Katra in Jammu and Kashmir

Earthquake measuring 3.5 on Richter scale hits Katra in Jammu and Kashmir

A working seismograph is shown in a display about earthquakes
07:27 AM IST

National Center for Seismology (NCS), a nodal agency of the Government for monitoring earthquakes, informed that the quake took place at a depth of five kilometres 

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale hit the Katra area in Reasi district in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning.

National Center for Seismology (NCS), a nodal agency of the Government for monitoring earthquakes, informed that the quake took place at a depth of five kilometres and about 84 kilometres East of Katra.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5, Occurred on 17-02-2022, 03:02:45 IST, Lat: 33.08 and Long: 75.83, Depth: 5 Km, Location:84 km East of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, India," tweeted NCS.

More details are awaited. 

