OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Earthquake measuring 4.9 on Richter scale hits Arunachal Pradesh
Listen to this article

An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the richer scale jolted Basar in Arunachal Pradesh in the early hours of Tuesday, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 10 km and occurred at 4.30 am at 148 north-northwest of Basar.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 18-01-2022, 04:29:30 IST, Lat: 29.16 & Long: 93.97, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 148km NNW of Basar, Arunachal Pradesh, India," NCS tweeted. 

Yesterday, two earthquakes rattled Afghanistan's western Badghis province along the border with Turkmenistan, killing at least 22 people.

The US Geological Survey registered a magnitude 5.3 quake at 2 p.m. and a second, magnitude 4.9 at 4 p.m. local time. They struck 41 kilometers (25 miles) east and 50 kilometers (31 miles) southeast of Qala-e-Naw, the provincial capital.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout